Tamil Nadu: Congress warns CM Vijay against bringing AIADMK splinter groups into government

The Congress believes that if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay includes the rebel AIADMK faction in his government, it might harm the goodwill and credibility which the people of the state have blessed him with.

Karti Chidambaram, the MP from Sivaganga, while addressing a presser after taking part in a Congress meeting at the party's district office in Periyar Nagar, Pudukkottai, said that the victory of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in the confidence vote within the Assembly was predictable, since it had emerged as the single-largest party after the Assembly elections.

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"Whenever someone voluntarily extends support, no one will refuse it. But there is no necessity for Vijay to include any AIADMK splinter groups in the government. He can provide a stable government on his own with the support already extended to him," Chidambaram said, as per a PTI report.

These comments come in the wake of 25 AIADMK lawmakers going against their party line during the floor test.

Chidambaram also spoke on his party ending their long-term alliance with the DMK and joining hands with the TVK, saying that since the DMK was not in a position to form the government, the Congress joining hands with the TVK cannot be termed a 'betrayal'.

"I continue to respect the DMK. It is a major political force with a future in Tamil Nadu politics. We travelled with them for many years and won several elections together. But the people's mandate in this election was clearly for a government under Vijay's leadership," he said.

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However, Chidambaram does feel that the transition of the Congress from DMK to TVK could have been carried out in a "more nuanced and mutually respectful manner." Chidambaram admitted that there might have been some communication lapses.

On the national front, Chidambaram believes that the Congress and the DMK can still continue to co-operate under the INDIA bloc framework, as is the case between the Congress and the CPI(M) in Kerala, and the Congress, CPI(M), and TMC in West Bengal.

Also Read | Why CM Vijay Ordered Closure Of 717 TASMAC Liquor Shops In Tamil Nadu

What rebel AIADMK MLAs are saying Leema Rose Martin, wife of lottery baron Santiago Martin, who is among the AIADMK MLAs who supported Vijay, said in Coimbatore on Friday, "For the welfare of Tamil Nadu people, we have joined with the TVK party. For higher education studies, the present government has given ₹1,000 to students. The 'Singa Pen' scheme has been welcomed by all women."

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Martin also praised Vijay's move to shut down liquor shops violating distance norms. "When taking charge, the Chief Minister Joseph Vijay asked to give time, and he has closed 717 TASMAC shops, which is a good move from his side," Martin was quoted by ANI as saying.

The AIADMK is currently witnessing intense factional tensions. On Friday, senior AIADMK leader C V Shanmugam announced that C Vijayabaskar, the former Tamil Nadu minister, has been appointed as the official whip of the party in the Assembly.