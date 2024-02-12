Tamil Nadu Governor vs DMK: RN Ravi walks out of Assembly over ‘morally’ disputed speech, says ‘show due respect…'
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi walked out of the first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2024, refusing to read the customary address prepared by the government on ‘factual and moral grounds’.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi have rarely been on the same page when it comes to administration. In the latest flashpoint, RN Ravi walked out of the first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2024 on Monday. The Governor refused to read the customary address prepared by the government on "factual and moral grounds."