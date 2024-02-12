Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi have rarely been on the same page when it comes to administration. In the latest flashpoint, RN Ravi walked out of the first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2024 on Monday. The Governor refused to read the customary address prepared by the government on "factual and moral grounds." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Governor claimed that the address had numerous passages that he disagreed with on factual and moral grounds, and lending his voice to them would constitute a constitutional travesty.

"My repeated request and advice to show due respect to the National Anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the address has been ignored. This address has numerous passages with which I convincingly disagree on factual and moral grounds. I lending my voice to them would constitute a constitutional travesty. Hence, with respect to the House, I conclude my address. Wish this house a productive and healthy discussion for the good of the people," Governor RN Ravi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu then began reading the Tamil interpretation of the Governor's speech.

"The Tamil Nadu government got approval for the Governor's customary address and he was here to read his address. He didn't read his full speech but I don't want to blame him. The Governor also said the National Anthem should have been sung. Everyone has many opinions but if we speak everything it won't be ethical. This government, CM, ministers and MLAs will treat the Governor with respect who is in a high position irrespective of many different opinions. I am requesting Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, you speak what you had in your heart. What we have in our hearts is floods and cyclone have affected us. We didn't get any funds, not even a paisa. PM care funds have many funds which are unaccountable. Can we ask for ₹50,000 crore from the PM Care fund? It would be nice If the Governor gets it for us," the speaker said.

Taking a dig at the Governor, Speaker Appavu said, “The Tamil Nadu Assembly is not less than those who walk on the path of Savarkar and Godse." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after the speaker completed his address, the Governor left the House without waiting for the customary singing of the National Anthem. “The National Anthem is played last (on the day of the Governor's address)," Appavu added citing Tamil Nadu Assembly rules.

Later, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution considering the Governor's address as fully delivered including those portions that were not read out.

Similar scenes were witnessed last year on January 9, 2023, when Governor RN Ravi had walked out in a rush following the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin which sought to expunge from House records, whatever the Governor spoke outside the customary government-prepared address. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

