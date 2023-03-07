Tamil Nadu health dept to conduct 1,000 fever camps on Mar 10 amid rising cases

Tamil Nadu health dept to conduct 1,000 fever camps on Mar 10 amid rising cases1 min read . 01:00 PM IST
- This decision was made due to a reported increase in fever cases among the public in the state.
The Medical and Family Welfare Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian, announced on Tuesday that the state's health department will conduct more than 1,000 fever camps on March 10.
Subramanian added, "Tamil Nadu Health Department to conduct a mega fever camp where 1000 camps all over the state to be conducted on 10th March from 9 AM. In Chennai alone, we are going to conduct fever camps in 200 places."
Subramanian further noted that in Chennai, "H3N2 virus cases are raising all over India. Fever continues for 3-4 days. State Health Dept has adequate stock of medicines. People should not fear this spread. ICMR has advised following Covid protocols for this new virus fever."
According to thenews agency ANI, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, and Director of Medical Education, expressed concern about the increase in cases of the H3N2 virus, which mutates every year around this time and spreads through droplets.
As the number of COVID cases recede in the country, a new viral infection has emerged and is on the rise, prompting experts to continuously recommend precautionary measures.
An official reported that the Union Health Ministry recently held a meeting with prominent healthcare professionals and experts to discuss the surge in viral infections in the country, particularly caused by the H3N2 virus.
Dr. Ajay Shukla, the Medical Director of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, was present at the meeting and stated in an interview with ANI that the Director General of Health Services conducted the meeting, which was attended by senior personnel from major central government hospitals such as RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge, as well as medical and pulmonary experts.