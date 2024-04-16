Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin was spotted playing football during the Lok Sabha election campaign in Kolathur, Chennai.

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president held a roadshow and door-to-door meetings. Stalin also met local football players and even tried his hand (or rather, his feet) at the game.

In a video shared on X by the newswire ANI, MK Stalin could be seen surrounded by his security team, greeting the young players with handshakes before kicking the ball strongly.

Menwhile, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Monday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “inciting separatism and defaming opposition-ruled states".

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) Stalin said, "When PM Modi appeared before the people of India at night on TV, his only achievement was that the people of India screamed!"

The CM launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government, asserting that PM Modi is diminishing the integrity of his office out of apprehension that he won't be able to continue as Prime Minister.

He went on to comment, “No Prime Minister has ever done a cheap act of collecting votes by complaining about the food one eats!"

Also read: Maharashtra, UP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu lead in imports Raising a call for 'vote for India', the CM stated, "This is an election that will decide whether there should be Ambedkar's law or what the RSS says. To maintain religious harmony in India #Vote4INDIA !"

Just before the DMK's roadshow, the Tamil Nadu CM and the party's candidate, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, were spotted distributing pamphlets.

Also read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: PM Modi promises 'Bullet train' in south India during Tamil Nadu rally | 10 points The roadshow witnessed hundreds of DMK workers and supporters, many of whom were holding the party's flags and placards, soliciting votes.

Kalanidhi Veeraswamy is set to contest against AIDMK's Royapuram Manohar and BJP's Rc Paul Kanagaraj in the North Chennai Lok Sabha constituency. With the DMK having secured victory eleven times in the general elections between 1957 and 2019, this constituency stands as one of the party's strongholds.

(With ANI inputs)

