Tamil Nadu to get new BJP chief amid BJP-AIADMK alliance buzz? Who will replace Annamalai? Details here

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. He will attend a crucial meeting and is expected to review the party's functioning in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.

Specualtions are rife that Annamalai may be replaced as the Tamil Nadu BJP chief. If it happens, who will take over the post? Is there any possibilty of a discussion on the BJP-AIADMK alliance formation ahead of the 2026 state elections?

Here's what's expected from Amit Shah's one-day visit to Chennai:

Race for new Tamil Nadu BJP chief Coinciding with Amit Shah's visit, the Tamil Nadu BJP unit has invited applications from party aspirants to contest the post of party president on Friday as part of the final leg of electing the new team of office bearers.

"Those who want to contest in the president election for the post of State president shall download the willingness form from state party website, fill and submit it in State BJP HQ at Kamalalayam from tomorrow 2 PM to 4 PM tomorrow [April 11]," Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president M Chakaravarthi's statement on Thursday read.

The results will be announced on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The official statement also invited applications for the post of National General Committee member.

The tenure of K Annamalai as the Tamil Nadu state President ended a few months back as per the party laws. He is currently continuing in the position until the next chief is elected.

Annamalai 'not in the race' Until then, the suspense on whether the present chief, K Annamalai, will retain his position will continue. As per the report, Annamalai has already announced that "he is not in the race" to become the next state unit chief.

"There is no contest in Tamil Nadu BJP; we will select a leader unanimously. But I am not in the race. I am not in the BJP state leadership race," Annamalai was quote by PTI as saying

Who are the top contenders for Tamil Nadu BJP chief? Amid this, speculations are rife that the BJP is likely to name MLA Nainar Nagendran as the new state president of Tamil Nadu.

BJP and RSS sources told The Indian Express on Friday that the official announcement is expected to be made Saturday evening following a meeting of the party’s state executive committee.

As per the sources, Nainar is expected to file his nomination between 2 pm and 4 pm on Friday. "Others may file on his behalf too. Necessary changes to the nomination and election process will be made within the party’s template rules, if required,” a BJP leader said.

Other contenders are Union minister L. Murugan, Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Mahila Morcha chief Vanathi Srinivasan and senior leader H. Raja.

Who is Nainar Nagendran, likely to be the new Tamil Nadu BJP chief? Nainar Nagendran is a prominent Thevar community leader. He is an MLA from Tirunelveli and the BJP’s legislative party leader in the state.

He served as a Tamil Nadu minister between May 2001 and May 2006 in the AIADMK-led government. Nagendran is a former AIADMK leader. He left the party in August 2017 to join the BJP.

His past association with the AIADMK raised speculations about the BJP's possible alliance with the party for the next-year's assembly poll. Many expect that he could ease alliance negotiations with the AIADMK.

Why is Annamalai be replaced? The leadership transition comes amid strained relations between the BJP and the AIADMK and a possible revival of their alliance.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded the removal of K. Annamalai as state president during his recent meeting with Amit Shah, the Times of India reported.

What's next for Annamalai? Several reports claim that Annamalai could be assigned a cabinet berth. However, when asked if he will be moved to Delhi with a ministerial berth, he denied any such plans.