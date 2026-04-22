Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal: Two polls, one test for BJP’s state-level momentum

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—two states with sharply different political rhythms—head to the polls. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase across all 234 seats, while West Bengal begins its first phase in 152 of 294 constituencies.
On Thursday, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—two states with sharply different political rhythms—head to the polls. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase across all 234 seats, while West Bengal begins its first phase in 152 of 294 constituencies.
Both contests will test the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) momentum: it has little presence in Tamil Nadu but poses a serious challenge to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.
Both contests will test the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) momentum: it has little presence in Tamil Nadu but poses a serious challenge to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal.
Mint explores:
Long incumbencies
West Bengal has a history of extended single-party/alliance rule. The state was governed by the Left Front, led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for 34 years before Mamata Banerjee’s rise ended that run in 2011. The pattern has largely endured since. The Banerjee-led TMC has been in power for three consecutive terms and is seeking a fourth.
Even as the BJP made gains in the last election, winning 77 seats, opinion polls project another TMC victory, with 155–200 seats.
Alternating power
Tamil Nadu has typically alternated between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and their allies. Consecutive terms are rare, making chief minister M.K. Stalin’s re-election bid a test of that pattern. The AIADMK, under J. Jayalalithaa, was the last to win back-to-back terms in 2011 and 2016.
The BJP has a negligible presence in the state, though it has often allied with the AIADMK. Opinion polls are divided on the outcome.
Economic gap
The two states diverge not just politically, but economically.
Tamil Nadu has been among the faster-growing state economies, recording an average 6.7% growth in real gross state domestic product (GSDP) between 2011-12 and 2024-25. West Bengal has lagged, with average growth of 4.8%. As a result, Tamil Nadu has pulled well ahead of West Bengal and above the national average of 6.1%.
That gap is reflected in income levels. Tamil Nadu’s per capita net state domestic product (NSDP) stands at ₹361,619 in 2024-25 (current prices), more than double West Bengal’s ₹163,467. Yet despite the disparity, welfare promises and freebies have featured prominently in campaign pitches in both states.
Freebies check
Direct cash transfers: Both states offer monthly support. West Bengal provides ₹1,000– ₹1,500 for women, while Tamil Nadu promises ₹2,000.
Unemployment support: Youth stipends feature prominently. West Bengal parties are offering ₹1,500– ₹3,000; Tamil Nadu promises ₹2,000 for students.
Household goods: Tamil Nadu emphasizes physical assets—refrigerators, sewing machines and three free LPG cylinders—a trend largely absent in West Bengal.
Student support: West Bengal offers a ₹50,000 one-time grant for female students, while Tamil Nadu focuses on free laptops and related benefits.
Utilities and transport: Tamil Nadu offers free bus travel and rooftop solar; in West Bengal, the Left Front has promised 100 units of free electricity.
SIR flashpoint
The nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has emerged as a major flashpoint ahead of the polls, particularly in West Bengal. Of the 12 states that have completed the exercise, West Bengal has seen the highest deletions, at 15.9%, with the TMC alleging selective targeting of minorities and mounting a legal challenge. Tamil Nadu has recorded a 10.9% deletion rate.
In both states, the exercise has moved beyond an administrative update to a political contest over voter disenfranchisement and intent.
Federal counterweight
Despite their differences, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal remain strong regional powers. Of the four states and one union territory going to the polls this year—Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—the BJP has a negligible presence in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, even as it makes inroads in West Bengal.
Together with Kerala, the two states form a regional counterweight to the BJP’s expansion at the state level. The party currently holds power, on its own or in alliance, in 21 of 31 states. Its performance in West Bengal will be closely watched, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala remain difficult terrain.