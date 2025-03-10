The second leg of Parliament’s Budget session will begin today, March 10. The session is expected to begin on a stormy note, with the Opposition planning to corner the Union government on issues like US trade tariffs, alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, the Waqf bill, delimitation and the three-language rule in National Education Policy (NEP).

For its part, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will seek parliamentary approval for the demands for grants, complete the budgetary process, and pass key legislation, including the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Also Read | DMK MPs hold meet, pass resolution to raise delimitation issue in Parliament

The session will likely show a showdown between the ruling and opposition members over the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill. The bill, after changes, was cleared by the Union Cabinet last month. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is keen on the early passage of the Waqf Bill, claiming that it would solve many issues of the Muslim community.

The first leg of the Budget Session was held until February 13. The second part will run until April 4, with a total of 20 sittings scheduled. One of the key highlights of proceedings will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the budget for Manipur.

Oppn to raise Manipur violence The Opposition is likely to raise the fresh bout of violence in Manipur amid the Centre’s bid to enforce free movement through the state’s highways. The state, now under President’s rule, has been roiled by ethnic clashes since May 2023.

One person was killed, and 25 others suffered injuries in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces on the first day of the free movement of people on all roads in Manipur on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump’s statement that India has agreed to cut its tariffs “way down” is also among issues to be raised by Opposition in this session. The party’s general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, asked the government last week whether the interests of Indian farmers and manufacturers are being “compromised” in the process.

The government is keen on early passage of the Waqf Bill, claiming that it would solve many issues of the Muslim community.

The controversy over the expected delimitation, with concerns raised by Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin, is also expected to come up in the Parliament.

The DMK, ruling in Tamil Nadu, is also expected to raise the issue of alleged ‘Hindi imposition’ through the three-language formula under the NEP. The TMC will highlight the issue of duplicate EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) numbers in different states.