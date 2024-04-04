Politics
Tax divide: Why are southern states upset?
N Madhavan 9 min read 04 Apr 2024, 07:41 PM IST
SummaryFor every rupee they contribute towards central taxes, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala receive a far less as compared with what Bihar and UP corner. Redistribution of resources helps less-developed states bridge the inequality gap. But the southern states aren’t happy. What’s the way out?
Chennai: Earlier this year, Delhi witnessed some unusual protests. On 7 February, the entire Karnataka state cabinet, led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, landed up at Jantar Mantar, a popular protest square in the capital city, raising objections to what they said was the central government’s “biased fiscal policy". The next day, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan protested at the same venue and for the same reason. A short distance away, members of Parliament from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, held a ‘black shirt’ demonstration for non-allocation of funds to the state.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less