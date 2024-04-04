Tax divide: Why are southern states upset?

An ideal mathematical devolution formula would be impossible to arrive at, Neelakantan said. If the Centre stays away from spending on state subjects—such as education, healthcare, agriculture and social welfare—the money it gets from the current devolution ratio is sufficient to meet its needs. There will be no need for cess and surcharges at all. However, the reality is that no central government wants to give up spending on social needs. It is a political necessity, other experts Mint spoke to said.