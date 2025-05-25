Tej Pratap Yadav expelled over relationship, brother Tejashwi says ‘hum bardaasht nahi karte’

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, reacting to his brother Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion from the party over his relationship, said, “yeh sab cheezein na toh accha lagta hai na toh bardasht hum karte hain.”

Advertisement

“We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it's about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years and also removed him from the family.

Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion came, after a post surfaced on the ex-RJD leader's Facebook page, where he was seen with a woman, who the caption referred to as his girlfriend. “We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years”, the Facebook post had read.

Advertisement

‘Don’t think its right…' While commenting on his brother's expulsion, Tejashwi Yadav further added that he supported Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision, but did not think it was correct on the RJD supremo's part.

“We abide by the national president's decision. Even though we don't think it's right but we are with Lalu Prasad Yadav in this decision. Tej Pratap Yadav is elder to me, and he understands what is good for him. I have no position to make comments on his personal choices,” Tejashwi Yadav told PTI.

The Facebook post behind Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion Now, in a dramatic turn of events, Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed that his Facebook page was “hacked” after the post surfaced on Facebook suggesting he was "in a relationship" with a young woman.

Advertisement

Tej Pratap Yadav took to X on Saturday evening to assert that there was an attempt to "defame and harass" him and his family members.

"My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully," Yadav stated, referring to the post that had gone viral and attracted media attention.

The post ignited a storm of criticism online, with many users pointing to Yadav’s high-profile 2018 wedding and questioning the timing and motive behind the now-deleted post.

The woman in the FB post The woman in the post, that cost Tej Pratap Yadav his RJD membership, family, is Anushka Yadav.

Not much is publicly known about Anushka Yadav’s education or career path. In his now-deleted Facebook post, Tej Pratap Yadav stated he and Anushka were“in love and in a relationship for 12 years.” According to a report by ABP, Anushka is also said to be the sister of one of Tej Pratap’s close friends, adding another layer of familiarity to the duo's connection.

Advertisement

Tej Pratap Yadav's sister reacts to his expulsion Tej Pratap Yadav's sister, Rohini Acharya expressed support for her father's decision to expel Tej Pratap over his relationship.

Tej Pratap Yadav's sister's post

“For us, Papa is like God, family is our temple and pride and the party built by Papa's tireless efforts and struggles and the concept of social justice are our worship. We will never accept that the reputation of these three is tarnished due to anyone,” Rohini Acharya posted on X.