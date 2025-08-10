Tejashwi Yadav alleges Bihar Dy Chief Minister has 2 voter IDs; Vijay Kumar Sinha hits back: ‘I vote from only…'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha hit back at Tejashwi Yadav's allegations on Sunday, claiming that he “votes from only one place.”

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had alleged that the Bihar Deputy CM had two voter ID cards from different assembly constituencies.

Responding to the allegations, Sinha said his name was originally on the Bankipur voter list. In April 2024, however, he applied for his name to be added to the Lakhisarai rolls and, at the same time, requested that it be removed from Bankipur.

“Earlier, my entire family's name was listed in Patna. In April 2024, I applied to add my name to the Lakhisarai Assembly. I also filled out a form to have my name removed from there. I have proof. For some reason, my name wasn't removed, so I called the BLO, submitted a written application, and took a receipt. I have both documents. My deletion form was rejected,” said Sinha, responding to Tejashwi Yadav's claims.

Yadav's allegations come amid the political storm over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

What did Yadav allege? The RJD leader alleged that Sinha’s name appears in the electoral rolls for both the Lakhisarai constituency and the Bankipur constituency in Patna district — each with a separate EPIC number and even different ages listed: 57 in one and 60 in the other.

"He has two different Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards. Surprisingly, it has happened after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in Bihar. Who should be held responsible, either Sinha himself or the Election Commission? What action is being taken against Sinha? When will he (Sinha) resign from the post after the revelations?" asked the Bihar Assembly's Leader of Opposition.

