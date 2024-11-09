Telangana begins first caste-based census since 1931, set to cover over 1.17 crore households

Telangana has initiated its first caste-based survey, employing 80,000 enumerators to cover over 1.17 crore households. This historic move fulfills a long-standing promise and serves as a precursor to a national caste census, highlighting the importance of equitable development.

Written By Sayantani
Published9 Nov 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (left) and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at a meeting on on caste census at Bowenpally in Hyderabad
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (left) and Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at a meeting on on caste census at Bowenpally in Hyderabad

Telangana begins caste-based Survey: The Congress-led government in Telangana has launched the state’s first-ever caste-based survey. The initiative is a significant milestone for the state, with 80,000 enumerators set to cover over 1.17 crore households across 33 districts.

This marks the first caste-based census since 1931, fulfilling a long-awaited promise and reflecting the aspirations of the Telangana Movement.

Caste Survey: A Historic Step for Telangana

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh hailed the start of the caste-based survey, calling it a "historic, revolutionary moment" for the state.

The caste survey will involve door-to-door data collection over the coming three weeks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh explained that this survey is not only pivotal for Telangana but also lays the groundwork for a national caste census.

Congress Pushes for Nationwide Caste Census

Jairam Ramesh further noted that the caste survey in Telangana forms part of a broader vision. He emphasised that the Telangana survey is a precursor to the national caste census that the INDIA coalition intends to implement if it forms the next government.

Jairam Ramesh stated, “This census, and the lifting of the Supreme Court's arbitrary ceiling of 50% on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes are central to Congress' vision for the country.”

Rahul Gandhi’s on Caste Survey in Telangana

Rahul Gandhi, who has been a staunch advocate for a nationwide caste census, also backed the Telangana survey. Gandhi attended a key consultation meeting in Telangana on November 5, which focused on the importance of the caste census.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his commitment to the caste survey in Telangana, adding that it is a crucial step towards ensuring equitable development for all communities. He also underscored the need for a comprehensive caste census at the national level, something Congress has promised to prioritise if it leads the next government.

Telangana Caste Survey Details and Implementation

The Telangana caste-based survey, which will run until November 30, is a fulfilment of an election promise made by the Congress government.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who has been overseeing the survey’s rollout, highlighted its significance in addressing the state’s developmental needs.

“A detailed caste survey will take place in Telangana from November 6 to November 30. We promised this during elections, and now we are fulfilling it,” Prabhakar said during an earlier announcement.

The extensive exercise will involve over 80,000 enumerators working across the state to gather critical data on the socio-economic conditions of various communities.

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 12:25 PM IST
