Business News/ Politics / Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns, eyes Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Tamil Nadu

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns, eyes Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Tamil Nadu

Livemint

  • Governor of Telangana steps down, aims to run for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu after sending resignation to President Murmu.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan tendered her resignation on 18 March and sent her letter to President Murmu. He is likely to run for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Tamil Nadu.

Puducherry's Raj Bhavan announced the resignation from the post of Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor on Monday.

A press release from Raj Bhavan noted, “The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr.Smt.Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Hon'ble President of India."

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

