Telangana polls 2023: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Congress chief Revanth Reddy of 'dog whistle politics’
Telangana polls 2023: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy a ‘puppet of RSS’ and accused him of dog whistle politics.
Telangana polls 2023: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, calling him a "puppet of RSS" and accused him of doing dog whistle politics.
His statements came in response to Telangana Congress Chief attacking Owaisi, saying that he “wears a khaki knicker under his sherwani."
Recalling the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests, Owaisi went on to say that PM Modi had said that the protesters could be identified by the dress they wore. He added that the same thing was done by Revanth when he talked about Owaisi's sherwani.
Political heat is high in Telangana as the state will undergo assembly elections on November 30, and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.
Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4%. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7%.
(With inputs from agencies)
