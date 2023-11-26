Telangana Polls 2023: 'Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar hai', AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes swipe at Congress leader
The AIMIM president further said Rahul Gandhi should get married as having someone at home could benefit him as he turned 50.
With the political slugfest ahead of the assembly elections continuing in Telangana, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on 26 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his jibe at him being a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Owaisi said that Gandhi has two loves of life.