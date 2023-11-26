With the political slugfest ahead of the assembly elections continuing in Telangana, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on 26 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his jibe at him being a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Owaisi said that Gandhi has two loves of life.

Addressing an election rally in Telangana's Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "Rahul Gandhi ke do pyaar hai (Rahul Gandhi has two love of life) - one Italy because his mother is from there, and other one is PM Modi because he gives him power."

Apart from this, the AIMIM chief attacked Gandhi saying that the people of Amethi chose Smriti Irani over him in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While Rahul Gandhi.

Owaisi asked the Congress MP to get married and said he does not have any friends at home, so he thinks about his friends outside. The AIMIM president further said Rahul Gandhi should get married as having someone at home could benefit him as he turned 50.

"I appeal to you, Rahul Gandhi, please don't be single anymore (since) you have turned 50, if you have someone at home you will be good then," Owaisi said.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Earlier, while addressing an election rally on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had said, “Modiji ke hai do yaar, Owaisi aur KCR (PM Modi has two friends- Owaisi and Telangana chief minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao)."

"KCR (BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) wants Modi to be PM and Modi wants KCR to be CM," he added.

He also aimed at KCR and said that he and all his family members in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are corrupt, and most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR's family.

"The most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR's family. Most of the money is made on land, liquor, and sand, and all of them are under the control of KCR and his family members," Gandhi said.

Telangana is set for assembly polls on November 30 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3 along with Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

