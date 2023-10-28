Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and sought the ‘disbanding’ of Congress in a scathing attack on Opposition parties ahead of the Assembly election in Telangana.

'Congress should have been disbanded after Independence'

KT Rama Rao said that Congress was “the real white elephant" who should have been disbanded after India got Independence in 1947 from the British colonial rule. The BRS leader said that the country had ‘suffered’ under Congress' "misrule and misadventures for the longest time".

KT Rama Rao was reacting to Congress calling the Kaleswaram irrigation project in the state a ‘white elephant’.

"Congress was the real white elephant of the country. People have borne the brunt of Congress's misrule and misadventures for the longest time," he said.

Taking a swipe at Congress, Rama Rao said Mahatma Gandhi had favoured disbanding the grand old party post-Independence.

"Unfortunately, its still there, therefore, lot of nuisance."

Hindustan Times reports that on 27 January 1948, three days before his assassination, Mahatma Gandhi had reportedly written that Congress had "outlived its use" in its present form, should be disbanded and “flower into a Lok Sevak Sangh''.

The article appeared in a journal on February 2, 1948, titled 'His Last Will and Testament'.

In 2018, BRS (then TRS) won 88 out of the state's 119 seats with a vote share of 47.4 percent. The Congress won 28.7 percent votes and won 19 seats.

Telangana election to the 119-member Assembly will be held on 3 November, and the results will be declared on 3 December.

KT Rama Rao slams BJP over BC CM candidate promise

KT Rama Rao also attacked the BJP for announcing that its chief ministerial candidate will be from a backward class if the saffron party is elected to power in the Telangana polls.

The BRS working president said the Centre has not yet agreed to the demand of setting up an OBC welfare ministry. KT Rama Rao pointed to the BJP replacing its state unit president who belongs to the backward classes.

He recalled that the BRS has been raising the demand for establishing a ministry for OBCs since the time Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

The Telangana legislative assembly had passed a resolution in this regard and the BRS had demanded this in its plenary, he said.

"Narendra Modi ji belongs to OBC. Has the condition of BCs in this country changed in the last nine and half years. It is not right, in a democracy, to feel that the whole community would benefit if one person becomes the Chief Minister or Prime Minister," he opined.

(With agency inputs)

