Telangana Polls: KT Rama Rao cites Mahatma Gandhi, says 'Congress should have been disbanded after…'
Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed BJP for their Backward Class chief ministerial candidate promise. The BRS leader also called for disbanding Congress. BRS won 88 out of 119 seats in 2018 election, while Congress won 19 seats.
Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and sought the ‘disbanding’ of Congress in a scathing attack on Opposition parties ahead of the Assembly election in Telangana.