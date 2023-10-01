Telangana wants transparent, corruption-free govt - a BJP govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Mahabubnagar, Telangana ahead of the upcoming Assembly election and said the huge crowd indicates that the state wants change. PM Modi also declared that Telangana wants a transparent and corruption-free government -- a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, he said.

PM Modi said, "In recent years, people of Telangana have strengthened BJP in Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and civic elections. The huge crowd gathered here proves that Telangana wants change. Telangana wants change because it wants a transparent and corruption-free government, not false promises. Telangana now wants BJP government..."

PM Modi also announced the formation of a National Turmeric Board. He said, “India is a prime producer, consumer and exporter of Turmeric. Farmers of Telangana produce turmeric in huge quantities. After Covid, awareness about turmeric has increased and global demand has also increased."

“Today it is important to pay more attention professionally and take an initiative in the value chain of turmeric, from production to export... Looking at the necessity of Turmeric farmers and future opportunities, the Centre has decided to establish a National Turmeric Board," PM Modi announced.

PM Modi also spoke about the upcoming festival of Navratri and Women’s Reservation Bill. The prime minister said, “The season of festivals has started. Navratri is about to begin but by passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, we established the emotion of worshipping 'Shakti' before it..."

“Today, in Telangana, many projects are launched... I congratulate Telangana for the projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore... Many such road connectivity projects have been launched which will bring huge changes in the lives of people... Through the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor, the commute to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra is going to get convenient," he said.

PM Modi also flagged off the Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore, in Mahabubnagar.

