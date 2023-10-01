Telangana wants transparent, corruption-free govt - a BJP govt: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Mahabubnagar, Telangana ahead of the upcoming Assembly election and said the huge crowd indicates that the state wants change. PM Modi also declared that Telangana wants a transparent and corruption-free government -- a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, he said.