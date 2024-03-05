Telangana former CM KCR announces BRS-BSP alliance for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday, 5 March, announced his party's alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The former Telangana CM said that the two parties have worked together on several aspects and will soon take a decision on seat-sharing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Telangana Today, the decision was made during a meeting between BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and BSP Telangana president RS Praveen Kumar on Tuesday.

The BRS on Monday announced its first list of four candidates, retaining two sitting members, for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana has a total of 17 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The candidates announced by BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao include Nama Nageswara Rao (Khammam), B Vinod Kumar (Karimnagar), Maloth Kavitha (Mahabubabad) and Koppula Eshwar (Peddapalli).

Nageswara Rao and Maloth Kavitha are members of the outgoing Lok Sabha. Vinod Kumar is a former Lok Sabha member, while Koppula Eshwar was a minister in the previous BRS government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BRS president took the decision after holding consultations with important leaders in the respective parliamentary constituencies, and following a consensus on the names of the candidates, a party release said.

Meanwhile, alleging a four-decade-long nexus between ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress for covering each other's scam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit back at both parties and said that both the parties are "two sides" of the "same coin."

Addressing a public rally in Sangareddy, PM Modi said that the Modi government does not hesitate before conducting surgical strikes or airstrikes (corruption). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin. There is a nexus between both parties. They provide a cover for each other's scam. Congress has made Telangana its new ATM. Such behaviour will not go on for long... Modi govt does not hesitate before conducting surgical strikes or airstrikes," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister reiterated the "400 seats pitch" during his address to a public event and said that the slogan of '400 paar' is being raised because the country has faith in "Modi's guarantee."

"Support us to build a Viksit Bharat. "Abki Baar, 400 Paar!" he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister asserted that the BRS and Congress lack vision for the development of Telangana. BJP is fully committed to diligently serving the people of the state.

PM Modi is on three visits to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

