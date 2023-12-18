Telecom Bill empowers Centre to take over mobile networks, safeguard accredited journos from interception: 7 points
The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, aims to make amendments and consolidate the laws relating to development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication network. Here are seven highlights from the Telecommunications Bill
The Central government is empowered to temporarily take over or suspend any mobile network of an authorised entity for 'public safety' in case of an emergency, the proposed draft of the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, which aims to replace the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act, states.