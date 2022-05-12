This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sedition law: Supreme Court ordered that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition be kept in abeyance till the government's exercise of reviewing the law is complete
The Congress party hailed the Supreme Court's decision to put on hold the sedition law. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi said took to Twitter and wrote, "Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason" and listening to the truth is 'Rajdharma', while crushing the truth is "arrogance". Do not fear, he urged people in his Twitter post.
Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said speaking the truth to power cannot be sedition for it is "true nationalism and the true test" of how committed one is to the country and to the people.
Congress promised this in its 2019 manifesto, the Supreme Court has finally spoken and the Constitution will be upheld and the voice of truth and those speaking truth to power will finally have their way, he asserted.
Yesterday, in a historic development, the Supreme Court ordered that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition be kept in abeyance till the government's exercise of reviewing the law is complete.
A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli also asked the Central government and States not to register any cases under Section 124A.
It added that if such cases are registered in the future, the parties are at liberty to approach the court and the court has to expeditiously dispose of the same, the bench added.
The apex court also said that those already booked under Section 124A IPC and are in jail can approach the concerned courts for bail.
Allowing the Central government to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A, the apex court said that it will be appropriate not to use the provision of law till further re-examination is over.