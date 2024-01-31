Thank you, PM Modi...: Karpoori Thakur's MP son writes to Narendra Modi for Bharat Ratna honour bestowed on his father
Karpoori Thakur fought all his life for the rights and respect of the poor, Dalits, backward sections and the deprived, his son Ram Nath Thakur said in the letter to PM Modi
JD(U) MP Ram Nath Thakur has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for the Bharat Ratna honour bestowed on his father and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur and said the country's extremely backward classes – especially the people of Bihar – will always be grateful to the government.