The 100-yard-wide strip of land that divides Israel and Hamas on a cease-fire
Alexander Ward , Dov Lieber , Summer Said , Michael R. Gordon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Sep 2024, 06:43 PM IST
SummaryHamas and Egypt want Israel to leave the Gaza’s Philadelphi corridor before any truce. Israel and the U.S. are adamantly against the idea.
A disagreement over a tiny strip of land along Gaza’s border with Egypt has become one of the major stumbling blocks to reaching a cease-fire.
