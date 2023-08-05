The 2020 Election Fueled a Crisis of Democracy. Voters Fear a Repeat in 2024

Prosecutors have said that Trump, who began signaling months before the election that he may not accept any result that showed he lost, knew there was no widespread fraud in the election and had been told so by senior officials in his own government—at the Justice Department, within the intelligence community and the Homeland Security Department, among others. The indictment by a federal grand jury in Washington charges that Trump violated the law by working with others to organize fraudulent slates of electors to the Electoral College in several states and to impede the work of Congress in certifying the vote.