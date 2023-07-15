The 2024 Election Is a Fight Over America’s Way of Life

To win Jason Stewart’s vote, a presidential candidate should talk about stopping illegal immigration, taming inflation and keeping academic theories about race out of the classroom. But one overarching task is more important to the 51-year-old Republican than any single issue: rescuing American culture from liberals.

“Democrats and liberals have invaded every aspect of culture for the past 40 or 50 years, and we’re at a line-in-the-sand moment for conservatives," said Stewart, a sales executive and Army veteran who lives outside Philadelphia. “What I’m looking for in a candidate is someone who can put up a fight across multiple fronts."

The animating force in the Republican presidential primary, many voters and policy leaders say, is a feeling that American society—the government, the media, Hollywood, academia and big business—has been corrupted by liberal ideas about race, gender and other social matters. Democrats, in turn, feel that conservatives have used their political power in red states and in building a Supreme Court majority to undermine abortion rights and threaten decades of work to broaden equal rights for minority groups.

That has turned the next race for the White House into an existential election, with voters on both sides fearing not just a loss of political influence but also the destruction of their way of life.

“My biggest fear is about advancing that far-right agenda," said Laurie Spezzano, 68, a Democrat and insurance agent in Louisville, Ky., who believes one of her own senators, Republican Mitch McConnell, subverted the legitimacy of the Supreme Court by using his leadership post to block a Democratic nominee to the court and to advance GOP nominees. Abortion rights have been diminished, she said, and gay rights in employment and marriage are at risk.

“I’ve never been against all Republicans, but it’s gotten to where they’re really scary now," she said.

Republican Julie Duggan, by contrast, sees conservative values and traditional gender roles under attack amid social change that is moving too quickly. “It’s like half the country has lost their minds. People don’t even know what gender they are," said Duggan, 31, a public safety worker in Chicago. If Republicans lose again, “it’s going to be the downfall of our society."

The Heritage Foundation, the conservative policy institute, has brought together 60 right-of-center organizations to compile a 900-page document of policy specifics to guide the next Republican president. But the group’s president, Kevin Roberts, says those specifics take a back seat to a broader goal. The next election, he says, “may be our last, best chance to rescue the nation from the woke, Socialist left."

“Their vision is to destroy everything that makes America America—our values, our history, our rights," Roberts said recently at the group’s leadership summit. In an interview, he added, “We have lost our K-12 schools to radical-left activists. We’ve certainly lost our universities to the same, and other institutions," including large businesses and even churches. “Everyday Americans," he said, are being forced “to bend your knee to the rainbow flag."

Democrats and others say the GOP culture war is a backlash against greater acceptance of the nation’s growing diversity, which is long overdue in America, and that no one is being forced to bend a knee or otherwise get involved.

Richard Blissett, 33, a Democrat and university staff member who lives in Baltimore, said that some Republican complaints are at odds with the party’s traditional faith in free markets. “There’s a big difference between government and Hollywood. If Republicans want more Republican movies, they can make them. No one is stopping them," he said.

The heightened feelings on both sides are reflected in a poll that found that about 80% of Republicans believe that the Democratic agenda, “if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it." About the same share of Democrats had the same fear of the Republican agenda, saying it would destroy the country, an NBC News survey found last fall.

The GOP’s sense that U.S. culture has gone off-track snarled legislation in Congress this week, as House Republicans pushed through a set of contentious social-policy amendments to an annual defense bill. The measures stripped money for diversity initiatives in the military and added restrictions on abortion and transgender care for service members. GOP lawmakers said they acted because liberal ideology was weakening the military. But the amendments endanger the bill’s path in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Many Republican voters say the pace of social change has left them off-balance, with schools and businesses pushing for racial diversity and transgender Americans raising difficult questions for parents, schools and sports officials. In Wall Street Journal-NORC polling this year, three-quarters of Republicans said society had gone too far in accepting transgender people. More than half said society had overstepped in accepting gay and lesbian people, and that businesses and schools had gone too far in promoting racial and ethnic diversity. Far fewer Democrats held those views.

In an Ipsos poll this March, about half of Republicans agreed with the statement, “These days I feel like a stranger in my own country." Fewer than 30% of Democrats agreed.

While past GOP primary races have turned in part on policy disputes, such as remaking Medicare or scrapping the current tax code for a flat tax, the differences among candidates this year over matters such as abortion policy and aid to Ukraine have been a more muted part of the discussion. “Very few people are talking about tax reform, and everybody is talking about the cultural issues," said Jondavid Longo, a Republican and mayor of Slippery Rock, a borough outside of Pittsburgh. Within both parties, he said, “they see politics as almost a life-or-death situation. Many voters believe that if their candidate does not win, then doom will follow."

Wes Anderson, a Republican pollster who recently conducted focus groups with GOP voters, said the feeling of cultural alienation among Republicans stretches well beyond issues of race and gender to include the economy. “It’s all one and the same—there’s a cultural glue that goes from taxes and inflation to transgender policy," he said. “Our base believes that we’re losing our country, and that the left has become radicalized to a point that they no longer believe in America and want to burn it all down and remake it in their image."

GOP voters, he said, are asking two main things of candidates: Do you understand that we’re on the verge of losing our country? And can we trust you to fight back?

Former President Donald Trump’s defining characteristic as a politician is his eagerness to both challenge the norms of Washington and fight culture-war battles. He regularly uses heightened rhetoric to emphasize what he sees as a threat from the left, warning of “pink-haired Communists teaching our kids" and promising to “keep foreign, Christian-hating Communists, Marxists and socialists out of America."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also responding to the hunger among Republicans to take up cultural battles. He tried to unite a range of cultural issues in two of his most recent ads, one of which attacks Disney, Bud Light and the nation’s schools for what conservatives say are liberal actions regarding race and sexuality. “‘Woke’ is an existential threat to our society. I mean, it’s an attack on truth," DeSantis says in the other ad.

Those positions have earned DeSantis the admiration of Joan Jones, 61, who calls herself an extreme conservative and is frustrated by what she sees as liberal values adopted by schools. “He’s not afraid of a big company like Disney," said Jones, who lives in the Florida panhandle and works for a software company.

Roberts, of the Heritage Foundation, cited businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R., S.C.) as among other GOP presidential candidates who have shown they understand the stakes in the cultural fights. Ramaswamy, speaking to the right-leaning group Moms for Liberty this month, warned that patriotism, hard work and other values had dissipated. “That is when the poison begins to fill the void—wokeism, transgenderism, climatism, Covidism, depression, anxiety, drug usage, suicide," he said.

Scott presents an optimistic image and talks often about widely shared values. But he also cautions about Democrats: “We cannot let them destroy our values and destroy our country."

Blissett, the Baltimore Democrat, said he fears communities will fray if Republicans roll back efforts to achieve equality for disadvantaged groups. “A world where we are putting back on the taboo table conversations about race will hurt our ability to be in community," he said. Accepting and supporting people who are different from you, he said, “is part of living together."