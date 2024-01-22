The A to Z of the Arab-Israeli conflict
The Economist 14 min read 22 Jan 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Summary
- From “Abraham accords” to “Zionism”
Abraham accords
Bilateral agreements on Arab-Israeli normalisation signed in 2020. The first round of deals were between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in September 2020. Sudan normalised relations with Israel the following month and Morocco in December 2020. Negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia were disrupted by the war between Israel and Hamas which began in October 2023.
