The A to Z of the Arab-Israeli conflict

Gaza Strip

A 365-square-kilometre sliver of land, home mainly to Palestinians, wedged between Egypt, Israel and the Mediterranean. It was administered by Egypt after 1948, and captured by Israel during the Six Day War in 1967. In 2005 Israel “disengaged" from Gaza and pulled out Jewish settlers. It is home to roughly 2.2m people, many of whom rely on international aid, and has been run by Hamas, a militant group, since 2007. It was placed under siege, bombarded and then invaded by Israel in retaliation for Hamas’s attack in October 2023. Read our short history of Gaza.