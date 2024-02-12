The aging bureaucrat frustrating the West’s plan for Gaza
Omar Abdel-Baqui , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 Feb 2024, 12:45 PM IST
SummaryThe president of the Palestinian Authority is seen by Western nations as an obstacle to progress on the enclave’s future. He shows no signs of stepping aside.
RAMALLAH, West Bank—Whenever Mahmoud Abbas is quizzed about who he wants as his successor, the 88-year-old president of the Palestinian Authority gives his standard reply: no one yet.
