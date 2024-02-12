The aging bureaucrat frustrating the West’s plan for Gaza

Although Abbas says he won’t be replaced through elections, he has told Arab and U.S. officials that he would be open to forming a new government with Mohammad Mustafa, a former Palestinian economy minister and World Bank executive, who isn’t viewed as a threat to the president, according to Arab officials. On Sunday, he appointed two new security officials as part of an overhaul to his government and Arab officials say he is expected to travel to Doha, Qatar this week to present a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza after the war.