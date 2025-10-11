The American troops tasked with helping secure Gaza’s future
Michael R. Gordon , Summer Said , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Oct 2025, 07:49 pm IST
Summary
A stabilization force will run alongside efforts to form a governing apparatus for the enclave.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The deployment of American troops to Israel this weekend marks the start of an extraordinarily complex effort to secure a fragile peace in Gaza and establish a framework to govern the enclave.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story