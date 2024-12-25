The big companies funding Trump’s inauguration despite denouncing Jan 6
Rebecca Ballhaus , Dana Mattioli , Shalini Ramachandran , Maggie Severns , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 25 Dec 2024, 09:18 AM IST
SummaryThe second Trump inaugural fund is on track to be the most lucrative yet.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Four years ago, dozens of companies denounced the invasion of the U.S. Capitol and pledged to withhold support from those who disputed the 2020 election results. Now, many of those companies are lining up to fund Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less