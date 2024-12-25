The big companies funding Trump’s inauguration despite denouncing Jan 6

Consultants have been advising companies that it is in their interests to support the inauguration and secure a meeting with Trump. “The old saying is, if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu," said Kevin Madden, a longtime Republican strategist who said he advises his corporate clients to be proactive in getting involved in policy discussions. “There’s going to be a lot of work being done in 2025 and 2026, and the process starts now."