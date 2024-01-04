The ‘CEO’ of Hamas Who Found the Money to Attack Israel

When Zaher Jabarin ran a Hamas cell in the 1980s, he borrowed cash from his mother to buy weapons. Now, he oversees a financial empire that the U.S. estimates is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and funds Hamas’s operations against Israel.

The 55-year-old militant manages Hamas’s financial relationship with its main benefactor Iran and handles how Tehran gets cash to the Gaza Strip, U.S. and Israeli officials say. He looks after a portfolio of companies that deliver income annually for Hamas and runs a network of private donors and businessmen who invest for the Islamist group.

Jabarin’s influence over Hamas’s finances is so significant that current and former U.S. and Israeli security officials believe he enabled the group to pay for weapons and fighters’ wages to mount the Oct. 7 attacks.

“Jabarin played a huge role because he handles all of Hamas finance outside Gaza," said Uzi Shaya, a former Israeli security official who has researched illicit finance. “Jabarin is the CEO of Hamas."

Jabarin was close to Saleh al-Arouri, the Hamas official killed Tuesday in an explosion attributed to Israel. The pair helped found Hamas’s military wing in the West Bank and were both considered close to Iran. Arouri wrote the introduction to a book that Jabarin published after his release from prison.

“Days have not weakened his resolve." Arouri wrote of his comrade. “He is continuing, god willing, to complete this journey, which is the path of jihad."

Israel fears that even if it destroys Hamas’s military in Gaza, the group’s financial empire will remain. Jabarin for years defied layers of Western sanctions to use financial systems in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Sudan, and lately Turkey, to establish companies and move money into Gaza, according to the current and former U.S. and Israeli security officials, and current and former Palestinian finance officials.

The enduring financial flows illustrate the difficulty the U.S. and Israel have faced shutting down funding to Hamas. The U.S. has sanctioned Hamas officials and affiliated companies for more than two decades but has struggled to disrupt its ability to raise cash.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by Washington, but it has maintained support in the Arab and Muslim world as a proponent of the Palestinian cause.

Under Jabarin, Hamas’s financial office is based in a dark-glass windowed building in Istanbul, where it holds stakes in companies, including shares in a real-estate firm listed on Turkey’s stock exchange, according to U.S. sanctions against Hamas officials and related companies.

It is an “honor to get funds for Hamas," Jabarin said in an interview. But he denies his own involvement in raising money. “This is an accusation, not a fact."

He is now part of Hamas, the political party, not Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the organization’s military wing, he said. Hamas has relationships with many countries, such as Iran, Russia, Algeria, Turkey and others, he said.

“Israel tries to mix apples and oranges," he said. “Al-Qassam has its own ties, far away from Hamas the political party."

Turkey has said it doesn’t consider Hamas a terrorist organization and distinguishes between the military and political wings. Ankara has said legitimate Turkish businesses don’t finance Hamas’s military operations and its financial system hasn’t been abused.

The Turkish government didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Jabarin has built relationships with people close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Israeli security officials say helped Hamas procure weapons and funding. Jabarin has helped maintain Hamas’s relationship in Lebanon with Iranian proxy Hezbollah, working with money changers there, according to U.S. officials who have tracked the financial flows.

Iran transferred tens of millions of dollars to Hamas in recent years via money changers using the hawala system, and more recently cryptocurrencies, The Wall Street Journal reported. The cash was routed via exchanges in Beirut, Istanbul and other regional business hubs before getting to Gaza, according to the U.S. officials, and the current and former Palestinian officials.

U.S. officials said the entirety of Hamas’s organization funds its military operations and attacks against Israelis.

Like Yahya Sinwar, the current leader in Gaza, Jabarin was released from prison in 2011 as part of a deal to free more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners for an Israeli soldier. While Sinwar rose through the ranks of Hamas in Gaza, Jabarin worked his way up outside the Palestinian territories.

Within Hamas, Jabarin is also responsible for prisoners, and with Sinwar negotiated the deal brokered by Qatar and Egypt to release Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to Egyptian officials.

“You don’t come out of prison and pick up this portfolio as a newbie or a midlevel somebody," Matthew Levitt, a former U.S. Treasury official now of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said of Jabarin’s role as Hamas’s unofficial finance chief. “This is a position of serious trust and authority."

Since the Oct. 7 attacks, the U.S. has imposed four rounds of sanctions targeting Hamas officials, companies and businessmen associated with the group. Those designated have included shareholders in the listed Turkish company, who are considered front men for Hamas, and a Lebanese money exchanger and its owners.

The U.S. also has blacklisted a Sudanese businessman who the U.S. said managed companies for Hamas and whose own investments have included a gold-mining firm in Sudan and a stake in the country’s biggest telecom operator.

Yet funding by Iran and private donors has continued since the beginning of the war, according to Western officials and statements by groups raising money. Online donations have surged to charities in Europe, Asia and the Persian Gulf accused of connections to Hamas by the U.S., Israel or Australia.

“If Hamas money continues to flow from abroad into Gaza and the West Bank, we will find ourselves in the same position to intervene again and again," said Ehud Levi, a former director of terrorism finance at the office of the Israeli prime minister.

‘The Shooting Squads’

Born in 1968, Jabarin grew up in Salfit, a town in the northern West Bank, and became religious as a boy, attending the local mosque and reading works by Hassan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist political movement of which Hamas is an offshoot, according to a book that Jabarin published.

In his late teens, he headed a gang of youths called “The Shooting Squads" that joined in the uprising against Israel in 1987, known as the first intifada, according to an interview with Gaza-based Felesteen newspaper.

One of Jabarin’s first acts of resistance, he told Felesteen, was to write anti-occupation graffiti around Salfit.

His ambitions soon turned more violent. To buy weapons, one member of Jabarin’s group sold his car and another sold his wife’s jewelry, Jabarin said in the Felesteen interview.

Jabarin himself asked to borrow money from his mother, according to a profile of him on the Palestinian Information Center website, which Israeli researchers say is affiliated with Hamas.

Jabarin’s biggest early contribution to Hamas was that he recruited a Palestinian, Yahya Ayyash, who studied how to make improvised explosive devices.

At the start of the violence, Israeli forces arrested Jabarin over the killing of an Israeli soldier and a court convicted him of murder with a life sentence, according to a former prison official who spent time with him. Ayyash, meanwhile, was assassinated in 1996 when a phone exploded next to his ear, according to press reports at the time.

In prison, Jabarin learned Hebrew, studied for a degree and was one of the Hamas members in charge of managing the welfare of prisoners. He began writing his book, published a year after his 2011 release.

During his imprisonment, Hamas evolved from a fringe Palestinian movement to the most popular faction in the West Bank and Gaza.

The group won elections in 2006 for the Palestinian Authority’s legislature, causing Israel and the international community to boycott Hamas. A year later, Hamas wrested control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority, allowing it to levy taxes and boosting the militant group’s ability to raise cash.

From Jeddah to Istanbul

By the time Jabarin was freed, Hamas had created a network of companies that provided the group with income and were used to launder money so the cash wasn’t associated with the group, according to the former U.S. and Israeli officials.

The base of this operation, according to the U.S., was initially Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Hamas moved tens of millions of dollars from Iran to its military wing and operations in Gaza.

Hamas owned a construction and real-estate business there, as well as a similar firm in Sudan, ruled at the time by an Islamist dictatorship, led by Omar al-Bashir, which was sympathetic to Hamas. Sudan subsequently shifted allegiances and established diplomatic ties with Israel.

Under sanctions pressure from the U.S., Saudi Arabia forced Hamas’s finance officials from Jeddah, according to the current and former U.S. and Israeli officials. A Saudi government spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Jabarin found a new home for the business empire in Turkey. Its leader, Erdogan, is a supporter of Islamist movements across the Middle East.

The Hamas finance chief received assistance from a Turkish associate to purchase and rent commercial and residential properties, and buy luxury vehicles, according to a 2018 investigation by Israel’s domestic security services involving the arrest of a Turkish academic accused of working with Hamas.

Jabarin used his position to fund attacks against Israelis. In 2018, the Israeli agency arrested an Arab citizen of Israel who had taken hundreds of thousands of euros in cash for al-Qassam operatives in the West Bank, money that had been provided by Jabarin in Istanbul, according to Israel’s domestic security service.

The U.S. imposed sanctions directly on Jabarin in 2019, later saying he had become the brains behind “a financial network that allowed Hamas to raise, invest and launder vast sums of money" from Turkey.

Jabarin, working closely with other Hamas officials, developed a real-estate portfolio in the country, which made up the bulk of its $500 million worth of assets globally, the U.S. said a few years later. It included stakes in companies based in Algeria and the U.A.E., which didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The highest-profile asset was real-estate developer Trend GYO. Listed on the Turkish stock exchange, it was owned 75% by front men for Hamas, according to the U.S., which sanctioned the firm in May 2022.

The Turkish government granted one of Trend’s founders citizenship and a new name, according to U.S. officials. Hamas officials based in Turkey have opened Turkish bank accounts to move cash and transfer it to operatives in the West Bank, they said.

In a statement, Trend said it didn’t know Hamas or people associated with the group. Trend said that as a listed firm it is obliged to be transparent about how it uses its earnings, making it impossible for “Hamas or any other unofficial organization to transfer money."

Months before the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Trend, officials asked Ankara to take action against the company, according to people familiar with the matter, with no effect.

Jabarin has spent time recently in Beirut, where he nurtured Hamas’s relationship with Tehran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, and money changers based in the city.

The U.S. on Nov. 14 sanctioned a Lebanese money changer who worked with Hezbollah on transferring millions of dollars from Iran to Hamas’s military wing.

Israel is concerned that such designations have limited impact on Jabarin’s ability to move money.

A senior Lebanon official said it had no intention to interfere with Hamas’s presence in the country.

“We don’t always like what they do, but we decided from the beginning to be an open country," he said.

