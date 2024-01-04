The ‘CEO’ of Hamas Who Found the Money to Attack Israel
Rory Jones , Benoit Faucon , Ian Talley , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 04 Jan 2024, 01:53 PM IST
SummaryThe militant group is said to be funded by a financial empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars, overseen by one man.
When Zaher Jabarin ran a Hamas cell in the 1980s, he borrowed cash from his mother to buy weapons. Now, he oversees a financial empire that the U.S. estimates is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and funds Hamas’s operations against Israel.
