The changing dynamics of Bihar polls: BJP is gaining prominence, criminal cases run deep
Summary
After months of controversy over voter roll count in the state and political campaigns promising cash and jobs, Bihar will go to the polls this week. Mint breaks down the critical electoral factors that have shaped Bihar politics and will shape the 2025 polls.
Bihar remains one of India’s most politically significant states — and one of the few in the Hindi heartland where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has never secured a majority on its own.
