This came against the backdrop of the BJP winning more seats than JD(U) in 2020 polls. The shift in BJP’s growing dominance has been gradual—in 2005 and 2010, JD(U) contested nearly 50 more seats than the BJP, firmly establishing itself as the dominant partner. This arrangement persisted, with the exception of 2015, when Nitish Kumar joined the Mahagathbandhan. The striking shift came in 2020 when the BJP contested only five less seats than JD(U) and won two-thirds of the seats.