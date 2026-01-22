The Chinese spy machine infiltrating Taiwan’s military
Joyu Wang 22 Jan 2026
Summary
Beijing’s rapidly advancing spying operations have seen agents penetrate the island’s armed forces, enticing personnel to pledge allegiance to China.
TAIPEI—Sgt. Lai Chung-yu had almost everything a Chinese spy recruiter could want in a Taiwanese asset.
