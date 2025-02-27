The city Syria’s rebels-turned-rulers see as a model for the country’s future

IDLIB, Syria—As Syrians begin to stitch their country back together after the fall of the Assad regime and 14 years of civil war, one city serves as a template for what Syria’s new Islamist rulers would like the nation to become.

Idlib, the heartland of resistance to the Assads where the new rulers cut their teeth, is buzzing with economic life. Traffic clogs the city’s streets. Breakfast restaurants serving falafel and chickpea stew are filled to the last seat. Men line up outside government offices to join the new security forces. There is even a zoo where out-of-towners gawk at a family of lions and a cat in a cage.

Functioning traffic lights, imported goods and clean-swept squares—all rarities elsewhere in the devastated country—are sources of pride.

For years, Idlib was a forgotten backwater, described by the Syrian Assad regime as a festering nest of Islamic terrorism, and run by militants designated terrorists by the U.S. and Europe. During the war, the city, population roughly 160,000, and the surrounding province became the center of a parallel state built by the rebels now in power in Damascus, and transformed into a commercial hub. Now it is a magnet for Syrians starved of access to foreign-made goods by years of economic isolation under sanctions.

“It’s my second time here, and I’m still surprised by how developed Idlib is," said 35-year-old Mohanad al-Ali, who was in Idlib province buying sneakers in bulk for his shop in Aleppo about an hour away. “I’m happy that all Syrians are now one, and that the country is connected again."

Before toppling the Assad regime in a lightning blitz late last year, the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham ran Idlib for years as an autonomous quasi-state with its own administration and regulations. It suppressed political dissent by force, but spurred economic growth by offering business benefits akin to a free economic zone.

North of Idlib city, the town of Sarmada has emerged as one of Syria’s busiest centers for wholesale trade of household goods and cars. HTS developed a shadow state focused on providing security, some services and economic growth, a model that now offers clues to how the group may seek to rule the rest of the country.

With the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December, front lines and checkpoints vanished, allowing Syrians into parts of the country they hadn’t seen for years. Many now come to Idlib to witness this pocket of northwest Syria that held out against the regime. They also come to buy cheap goods—from washing machines to cars.

“In Idlib there was significant progress, which no other province experienced under the Assad regime," said Mohammad Barri, 24, the oldest son in a family tire business that in recent years grew to $7 million in revenue. “We are proud to have worked through the war, and to show the world that Syrians can’t be held down."

Barri’s father opened the tire business in 2012 after the family fled here. “There was nothing when we moved here," he said, pointing toward the busy highway outside, where shops sell everything from kitchen sinks and plastic plants to gold jewelry and five-dollar mangos imported from Turkey. Men in the central square hawk flags depicting the Syrian tricolor or the Islamic declaration of faith.

While Assad raised customs duties to shore up revenue for the regime and banned foreign currencies to strengthen the Syrian pound, HTS exempted traders in Idlib from taxes, similar to Dubai’s free zones. Since taking power in Damascus, the new HTS-led administration has permitted transactions in dollars and reduced customs fees by up to 60% to help protect local producers.

Barri said the HTS administration only charged his tire business about $20 in customs duty per container of goods imported from India and China through neighboring Turkey, a competitive advantage Idlib businesses now hold over companies elsewhere in Syria. Cars here sell at a quarter of the price in former regime-held areas, he said.

Idlib, and by extension HTS, benefited from bordering Turkey. Home to three million Syrian refugees and wary of instability in Syria, Turkey offered discounts on exports to Idlib traders and provided electricity to power new factories. The Turkish lira is still the favored currency in Idlib.

In return, Turkey gained significant influence on Syria’s future. Turkey’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, and its top spy were the first high-level foreign dignitaries to visit Damascus after HTS took power. Businessmen followed, expressing an interest in rebuilding Syria’s energy sector.

At the same time, HTS ruled with a rod. It arbitrarily detained and tortured political opponents, mirroring tactics used by the Assad regime, Human Rights Watch has said. Protesters in Idlib regularly took to the streets, demanding the release of prisoners and an end to repression of opposition voices. Protests erupted over economic hardship, with people demanding an end to HTS’s monopolistic control over the economy.

The roads to Idlib wind through rubble-strewn towns where Russian airstrikes have peeled the facades off residential blocks. Trenches and abandoned military equipment are remnants of recent conflict. Huge tent camps stretch along the highway, housing some of the two million people who, according to the United Nations, are internally displaced here.

But importantly for the public who supported the group, Idlib was largely safe, and the extortion and looting so prevalent in regime-held areas was largely absent, experts on Syria’s civil war and residents say. Gradually, HTS—an offshoot of al Qaeda that once had links to Islamic State—moderated its public image.

Stability helped HTS build a bustling economy faster than the Syrian Kurds who have held a semiautonomous swath of northeastern Syria for longer, but have faced consistent attacks from Turkey, said Dareen Khalifa, senior adviser at the International Crisis Group, a conflict-resolution organization based in Brussels who has followed HTS’s governance in Idlib for years. While Syria is more ethnically and politically diverse than Sunni-majority, conservative Idlib, HTS’s experience has given them belief that they are capable of running the whole country, she added.

View Full Image Shoppers in Idlib can purchase from fruit vendors and, below, a bakery.

“I know they get a lot of criticism now, including from us, saying they can’t just roll out the Idlib model to the whole country," she said. “But the way they see it, it was a successful model, and could be useful in the short term."

Over the years, HTS developed a government-in-waiting in Idlib, preparing for the moment it could take on Assad, said Lt. Col. Hassan Ali Abu Mohammad, director of the department for officers’ affairs at the Interior Ministry in Idlib. The newly appointed prime minister, intelligence chief and justice minister were all close associates of HTS’s leader, and current president, Ahmed al-Sharaa in Idlib.

At the same time, the group restructured its army in preparation to take Damascus. The moment for the final push came with the weakening of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia that had been a crucial supporter of Assad. Once HTS kicked off its offensive in November, it advanced so swiftly it took even its leaders by surprise, said Abu Mohammad, who was in the operation room during the offensive.

“I couldn’t believe we reached the capital. I thought the limit would be Hama," he said, referring to the large city 130 miles north of Damascus where the rebels advanced after seizing Aleppo farther north.

More than shopping and tourism, visitors said they came to Idlib to celebrate the end of a regime and a war that divided the population for more than a decade.

“Our joy because Assad is gone is more important than shopping," said Jihad Wohedi, a 44-year-old pharmacist from Hama. “For the first time, Syria is one country."

Write to Sune Engel Rasmussen at sune.rasmussen@wsj.com