The city Syria’s rebels-turned-rulers see as a model for the country’s future
Sune Engel Rasmussen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Feb 2025, 12:13 PM IST
SummaryIdlib offers a glimpse of what Syria’s new leaders can create—though it came at a price.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
IDLIB, Syria—As Syrians begin to stitch their country back together after the fall of the Assad regime and 14 years of civil war, one city serves as a template for what Syria’s new Islamist rulers would like the nation to become.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less