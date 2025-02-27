The city Syria’s rebels-turned-rulers see as a model for the country’s future

For years, Idlib was a forgotten backwater, described by the Syrian Assad regime as a festering nest of Islamic terrorism, and run by militants designated terrorists by the U.S. and Europe. During the war, the city, population roughly 160,000, and the surrounding province became the center of a parallel state built by the rebels now in power in Damascus, and transformed into a commercial hub. Now it is a magnet for Syrians starved of access to foreign-made goods by years of economic isolation under sanctions.