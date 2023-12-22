The City That’s Trying to Replace Politicians With Computers (It’s Working)
Samantha Pearson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Dec 2023, 10:35 PM IST
SummaryAfter sneaking his AI-written water bill into law, Ramiro Rosário says government press-release writers could go, too
PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — In a country with a history of corruption and government inefficiency, Councilman Ramiro Rosário has come up with what he believes is a winning strategy to improve the work of politicians: replace them with computers.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less