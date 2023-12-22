“Who knows where she got the 30-day thing from! She went above and beyond!" said Rosário, an AI enthusiast who said he likes to talk to “her" daily. After the release of ChatGPT’s latest vocal version in Brazil, the chatbot has taken on a friendly woman’s voice with a slight country twang—a peculiarity ChatGPT itself suggests may be because the bulk of its input data comes from São Paulo, Brazil’s richest state and agricultural powerhouse.