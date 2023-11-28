The Cost of Doing Business With China? A $40,000 Dinner With Xi Jinping Might Be Just the Start
Lingling Wei , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 28 Nov 2023, 12:21 PM IST
SummaryBeijing’s green lights for Broadcom and Mastercard are seen as isolated successes tied to politics.
Broadcom Chief Executive Hock Tan shelled out $40,000 to sit at Xi Jinping’s table for the Chinese leader’s recent dinner in San Francisco with the heads of American businesses. Tan had a lot more at stake—a $69 billion deal he was waiting on China to approve.
