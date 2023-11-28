The Cost of Doing Business With China? A $40,000 Dinner With Xi Jinping Might Be Just the Start

China hasn’t bought passenger planes from Boeing since 2017, amid trade tensions between the two nations and two fatal crashes of Boeing’s 737 Max passenger jet. No resumption had been announced as of Monday, despite the hopes of some investors after Xi’s cordial summit with Biden that helped take the heat out of rising tensions between the world’s two biggest economies. Xi’s dinner with American leaders—including Merit Janow, chair of Mastercard’s board of directors—left many disappointed over the lack of talk about trade.