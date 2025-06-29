The coup leader who’s become an anti-Western hero in Africa and beyond
Caroline Kimeu , Benoit Faucon , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 29 Jun 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Summary
Ibrahim Traoré, Burkina Faso’s leader, counts admirers from Nairobi to Jamaica and London. Russia is also courting him.
Three years ago, Ibrahim Traoré was a junior army officer in Burkina Faso’s armed forces. Today, he has emerged as a surprising anti-Western hero preaching self-reliance and resilience with fans across Africa and beyond.
