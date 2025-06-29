The coup leader who’s become an anti-Western hero in Africa and beyond

Often called “Africa’s Che Guevara," Sankara renamed the Republic of the Upper Volta as Burkina Faso, or “land of the upright people," and set about making the country more self-sufficient before he was assassinated in 1987. In taking a leaf out of his book, Traoré has revived interest in Sankara and his pan-Africanism. Last month, a newspaper published by the Nation of Islam, the Black religious and political movement of Malcolm X and Louis Farrakhan, featured side-by-side photos of Traoré and Sankara on its front page.