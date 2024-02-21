The Daunting Task Facing Navalny’s Widow

Despite her political reticence, Navalnaya always played a key, complex, role in her husband’s campaigns. Those close to the family say she helped him choose alliances in the Russian opposition’s ever-changing web of loyalties and feuds. She has been an adviser on his various projects and a consultant during his doomed political campaigns, for mayor of Moscow in 2013, which he lost, and for president of Russia in 2018, when he was prevented from running on technicalities.