The death of Iran’s president will spark a high-stakes power struggle
The Economist 5 min read 22 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- Amid a regional war, a fight at home between the clerics and military looms
Three years ago, when Ebrahim Raisi won the presidency in a rigged election, some Iranians thought it was a stepping stone to a bigger position. Ali Khamenei, the ageing, ailing supreme leader, did not have long to live; when he died, Mr Raisi would surely aim to replace him. But history has a sense of irony. Instead of catapulting him to the top job, winning the presidency cost Mr Raisi his life.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less