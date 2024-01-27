The difference between a “ceasefire” and a “humanitarian pause”
Summary
- And why it matters
AS THE FIGHTING in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas intensifies, so do the calls for a “ceasefire"—or a “humanitarian pause". An emergency joint summit of the Arab League and the Organisation of the Islamic Conference in Saudi Arabia on November 11th, for instance, called for the former. Two days later the 27 member states of the European Union reiterated their support for the latter. America will also only support pauses, as will the G7 group of rich countries. The UN, by contrast, has backed a ceasefire. Israel itself categorically rejects a ceasefire, but on November 9th agreed to implement daily four-hour “humanitarian pauses" in northern Gaza. So what is the difference between the two, and why does this divide countries and international organisations?