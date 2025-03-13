The epic dynastic feud behind the arrest of the former Philippine president

By then, his daughter, Sara, had served her own stretch as mayor of Davao and was favored in the polls for the next president. Viral videos showed her punching a sheriff who wanted to demolish a Davao slum. Many Filipinos were surprised when she instead ran for the vice presidency, leaving the top job to Marcos Jr. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately, but the two campaigned as effective running mates. “It was a fairly basic calculation that if they both ran for president, they would lose," said Carranza, now a senior expert with the International Center for Transitional Justice, a nonprofit based in New York.