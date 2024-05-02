The exodus of China’s wealthy to Japan
Miho Inada , The Wall Street Journal
SummaryFrustrations with Beijing’s autocratic political system and the economic slowdown have driven some people to leave China and settle in Japan.
TOKYO—Last year, China native Tomo Hayashi, the owner of a metals-trading firm, moved to Tokyo. He quickly adopted a Japanese name, spent the equivalent of about $650,000 on a luxury waterfront condo and, in March, brought his family to join him.
