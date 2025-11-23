The failed crusade to keep a rare-earths mine out of China’s hands
Jon Emont , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Nov 2025, 12:19 pm IST
Summary
The failure of one Western company to build a China-free rare-earths supply is a glimpse at how Beijing has come to dominate the supply of critical minerals.
For years, a mining project in Africa held the promise of helping free the West from its dependence on China for rare earths. Some weeks back, it fell into Chinese hands.
